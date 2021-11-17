New restaurant to open in Spring Creek next year

SPRING CREEK – Dreez owners are expanding to Spring Creek starting early next year.

The new restaurant will have a soft opening around the first week of January at the Fairway Community Center, according to owner Jon Karr.

On Nov. 10, the Spring Creek Association board of directors unanimously approved a two-year concessionaire agreement for Karr Food and Entertainment LLC to open a restaurant and bar where Cook's Fire Oven & Grill was located.

In late September, Cook's departed from their Spring Creek location, but their Steakhouse & Saloon remains open in downtown Elko.

According to a post on their social media account, Cook's cited "lack of staff and support" and an inability "to overcome the current economic restrictions" as reasons for the closure.

Karr said the yet-unnamed venue would start with some sports bar-type food, along with some breakfast, salad and pasta items from Dreez's menu. At first, it will be open four days a week and eventually expand to seven days a week.

"I'm envisioning a fairly small menu at first," he said. "We'll be open Thursday through Sunday to get running for the soft opening and then get the full train going."

The new location will be staffed with 18-20 people at first, enough to cater to golf tournaments and other events.

Added to the 50 employees Karr has working at his other locations -- Dreez, Telescope Lanes, Blind Onion Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery -- he said flexibility to rotate staff would be the key to the success of the Spring Creek venture.

"I finally have enough employees and talent that can move around and be adaptive," he explained.

Karr said the interior decorating would be done by his wife, Audrey, who created "the fit and feel of Dreez."

"It will have the style of 'Caddyshack,' keeping it fun and colorful" while preserving the clean, neutral tones of the interior, he said.

When asked why he decided to branch out into Spring Creek, Karr said he saw an opportunity to diversify his business when he noticed improvements as a frequent visitor to the Spring Creek Golf Course. It slowly led him to consider an expansion when he heard about the vacancy.

"It's a good facility. Rick Longhurst, Andrew Collins and the association have improved it, and I want to be part of that. It's like being on a winning team," he said.

"I know that sounds like a cliché," Karr continued, "but that's what's going on. They've really stepped that place up. I jumped at the opportunity."

