New roof at Grammar No. 2

New asphalt shingles top the main building of Grammar No. 2. Replacing the nearly nine-decade-old tiles, the new roofing comes a year after a rabid bat was found in a classroom.  

 TONI R. MILANO tmilano@elkodaily.com

ELKO – Migratory bats will have to find a new home now that Grammar No. 2 Elementary School has re-roofed the main building.

Workers this summer removed the nearly 90-year-old tiles that provided shelter to bats, replacing it with half-inch plywood decking and asphalt shingles.

“The shingles were creating a travel path for bats to get up in there,” said Casey Kelly, director of building operations and construction for the Elko County School District.

Last August, a bat was discovered in a classroom that tested positive for rabies, delaying the start of school for one week.

Nets were installed and open crevices were sealed in September to prevent bats from nesting until June when the roof was replaced on the main building completely.

Since the replacement, Kelly said he was told by Grammar No. 2 building superintendent Rod Crouch that no evidence of bats has been found in the school.

“I spoke with Rod and he said they have not seen a single bat,” Kelly said, adding that Crouch was “very happy with the project.”

“They’re not even seeing bat droppings,” Kelly said. “They used to see lots of droppings.”

Kelly said workers did not see any bats as they replaced the roof.

Grammar No. 2’s original building has served the district since 1929, Kelly said, only needing to be retrofitted for mechanical upgrades as needed.

“Structurally, it’s a great building,” he said.

The next project at Grammar No. 2 is to re-insulate the attic, Kelly said, adding that a test for asbestos came back negative.

“When we get a break without kids in there, we’ll go and clean it up and re-insulate,” he said.

Classes begin Aug. 27 for students of the Elko County School District and Great Basin College.

