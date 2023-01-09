New SNOTEL monitor in Ruby Mountains

ELKO – A new SNOTEL monitor was installed last summer at a high elevation in Lamoille Canyon, and it was showing snow depths ranging from 60-85 inches in the first week of January.

At nearly 9,000 feet elevation, this is the highest SNOTEL in the Ruby Mountains, according to the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Equipment was delivered to the location via helicopter sling loads, and construction was completed in two days. The new site will help quantify snow at higher elevations in the Upper Humboldt Basin, and assist the National Weather Service with flood forecasting for Lamoille Creek.

The NRCS released its Jan. 1 water supply outlook showing snowpacks across the eastern Sierra and northern Nevada at 147-269% of median, with total precipitation since October 1 at 119-202%.

“The water year is off to a fantastic start,” stated the report. “A non-stop barrage of storms is forecast well into January and will continue to increase these percentages. This is welcome news after seeing a similarly tremendous start last winter, only to watch conditions fizzle as blue skies dominated after January 1.”

Snowpack in the Upper Humboldt River Basin is well above normal at 219% of median, compared to 113% at this time last year.

“It’s still early but this year seems to be on a different trajectory and could possibly be a drought buster,” stated NRCS. Soil moisture has improved significantly, particularly in the Sierra.

“Saturated soils under the snow means an efficient spring runoff which is needed to bust the drought, but saturated soils also elevate flood risk if another warm atmospheric river brings rain to the mountains while conditions are primed,” NRCS stated.

Below normal runoff in 2020, 2021 and 2022 resulted in low reservoir storage by the end of the 2022 irrigation season. Rye Patch reservoir in the Lower Humboldt Basin was unable to deliver any water to Lovelock farms during the 2022 season. Lahontan Reservoir in the Carson Basin had enough water to limp through the irrigation season but is currently only storing 10% of its capacity. Lake Tahoe’s water level fell below its natural rim in October but has since added over a foot of water and is now three quarters of a foot above the rim with over 5 feet of storage remaining.

“Despite an excellent start to winter, there are still three important accumulation months to go. What happens during those months will ultimately determine how much streamflow is observed next spring,” concluded NRCS.