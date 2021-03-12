New transit service to connect Elko with SLC and Twin Falls

ELKO -- Daily bus services connecting Elko with Salt Lake City and Twin Falls will be launched Monday by the Nevada Department of Transportation and Salt Lake Express.
The buses will depart from the Elko Amtrak station. The Twin Falls route will offer stops in Wells and Jackpot, while the Salt Lake City route will stop in Wells, Wendover and Tooele, Utah.
Local residents are enthused about the announcement.
“Yes, I would definitely use that service,” said Spring Creek resident Donna Mals Murhpy. “Can't wait. I would make a special overnight trip just to go to dinner and the theater, shop, etc.”
“I would use [it] to get to Twin or Salt Lake City for appointments and shopping,” said Spring Creek resident Doug Clarke.
Ticketing information and reservations are available at SaltLakeExpress.com or by calling 800-356-9796. A search on their site for a ticket from Elko to the Salt Lake City Airport yielded a cost of $52.25.
Salt Lake Express is also providing a route between Reno and Las Vegas.
There is currently no regular bus service directly connecting the cities.
“I used them all the time when I was going to college in Rexburg, Idaho,” said Spring Creek resident Jared Martin. “Super convenient and was pretty cheap, even for a college kid.”
Cumulatively, the routes are projected to serve as many as 18,250 trips during the first year. With the goal of expanding regional intercity transit and increasing mobility, the routes were identified in part by public feedback provided during the development of NDOT’s Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan. Nearly 70 percent of Nevadans polled cited such intercity transit connecting Nevada’s rural areas to services in larger urban and metropolitan cities as a top transit priority.
The new bus services are part of the approximately $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds NDOT administers annually to support rural public transportation connecting Nevadans to employment, recreation, medical services and more. Trips are frequently provided from the rural areas to larger urban areas where additional services are offered.
Beyond providing critical transportation to Nevada’s residents and visitors, public transit services also support environmental conservation and economic development. Public transit use eliminates an estimated 450 million gallons of gasoline annually in the U.S., reducing related environmental pollution. For every $10 million in transit investment, business sales increase an average of $30 million.
Salt Lake Express currently operates routes through Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana while also interlining with carriers across the United States. They are the largest and most progressive transportation company in this region and travel heavily along the I-15 corridor, as well as many other highways and interstates through these states.