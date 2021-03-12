New transit service to connect Elko with SLC and Twin Falls

Cumulatively, the routes are projected to serve as many as 18,250 trips during the first year. With the goal of expanding regional intercity transit and increasing mobility, the routes were identified in part by public feedback provided during the development of NDOT’s Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan. Nearly 70 percent of Nevadans polled cited such intercity transit connecting Nevada’s rural areas to services in larger urban and metropolitan cities as a top transit priority.

The new bus services are part of the approximately $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds NDOT administers annually to support rural public transportation connecting Nevadans to employment, recreation, medical services and more. Trips are frequently provided from the rural areas to larger urban areas where additional services are offered.

Beyond providing critical transportation to Nevada’s residents and visitors, public transit services also support environmental conservation and economic development. Public transit use eliminates an estimated 450 million gallons of gasoline annually in the U.S., reducing related environmental pollution. For every $10 million in transit investment, business sales increase an average of $30 million.