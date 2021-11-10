 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New trustees tend to business at their first school board meeting

Elko County School Board

Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander, far left, sat with members of the Elko County School Board of Trustees Jeff Durham, Susan Neal, Teresa Dastrup, Ira Wines, Matt McCarty and Dr. Josh Byers on Nov. 9. 

 ELKO COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

ELKO – Four new school board members took their seats Tuesday, two weeks after being appointed to fill vacancies.

Susan Neal, Matt McCarty, Dr. Josh Byers and Jeff Durham attended their first meeting Tuesday and their terms will expire at the end of 2022.  

Before the hour-and-a-half meeting began, an unidentified woman was escorted out of Central Office for noncompliance with the mask mandate within school buildings.

The woman stated she had a “medical” reason for not wearing a mask before she was led out of the room by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy.

Before public comment, acting board president Teresa Dastrup read from NRS 203.090 that regulates conduct within lawful meetings, saying an individual could be charged with a misdemeanor for willfully disturbing any lawful assembly or meeting.

She also read NRS 203.119: “A person shall not commit any act in a public building which interferes with the peaceful conduct of activities normally carried on in the building. Any such person who refuses to leave the building upon request by the proper official is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

The enforcement of state laws guiding behavior in public meetings and mask mandates in schools per Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 048 comes a month after a school board meeting was abruptly adjourned when several audience members refused to wear a mask in the Central Office board room.

People are also reading…

Members of the Parents of Elko County, who have attended previous meetings in the past few months and spoke during public comment sessions, were absent on Tuesday. 

Mask update 

Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander announced two schools, Mountain View Elementary and Grammar No. 2, were taken off the outbreak list.

Schools deemed under an outbreak require students to wear masks to school. Campuses not designated with an outbreak status give students the option to wear masks in the classroom.

Zander said possibly two or three other schools could be taken off the outbreak list. However, fluctuating case numbers made any future plans to remove the schools off the list uncertain. 

Outbreaks at schools were announced about two weeks into the new school year, eventually affecting most campuses in the county. As many as 10 schools were affected.

On Oct. 27, Spring Creek Middle School was the first to be cleared of their outbreak status due to lower virus transmission rates by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public and Behavioral Health. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

ELKO – Within the past several months, a group of local parents has been active in raising attention to issues within the Elko County School D…

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News