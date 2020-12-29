 Skip to main content
New Year's Eve forecast
New Year's Eve forecast

Holiday forecast
NWS

ELKO – The latest storm system to move through the West missed Elko but another chance is coming Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service is calling for up to a 50% chance of snow Wednesday night through Thursday, with dry but possibly breezy conditions on New Year’s Eve.

Lows Thursday night will be in the teens and highs on New Year's Day in the lower 30s.

The best chance for snow showers is late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Valleys could see up to an inch of accumulation with a few spots getting 1 to 2 inches.

“By Thursday afternoon there will just be a few leftover snow showers in eastern Nevada,” stated forecasters.

Elko heads to the end of the calendar year with only 5.45 inches of precipitation, barely half of the normal amount of 9.79 inches. About half an inch has fallen in December, .87 in November and only .01 in October, for a dry start to the water year.

The extended forecast calls for a chance of snow showers Saturday through at least Monday.

