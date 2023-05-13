ELKO – In the middle of Brooklyn, New York, an Iowa native and U.S. Marine Corps veteran is busy completing assignments toward his degree in social science at Great Basin College in Elko.

More than a decade ago it would have been unthinkable for someone surrounded by hundreds of learning institutions to enroll at a school two thousand miles away in what could be considered the Wild West.

But Zachary Stamp, a 30-year-old born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, is proving that no matter where you live “it’s never too late to establish new goals to improve your situation.”

A junior working on a four-year degree in social science, and president of the Student Government Association, Stamp will be in Elko to deliver a speech at Great Basin College’s outdoor commencement ceremony starting at 10 a.m. May 20.

It will be his second visit to the area within the past year, underscoring his unique situation as a student who has settled into his home at GBC as he works toward earning his degree.

“I discovered GBC when I was looking for online college programs in the winter of 2020, right before the pandemic,” Stamp recalled. “I was working full time as an EMT and I wanted to be able to continue that while pursuing my education. Of all the online college programs available, GBC was definitely the best choice.”

Stamp saw pictures of the “beautiful Elko campus” and learned about the different students and activities at GBC. He also noticed a difference when speaking to GBC’s admissions department from other schools he contacted for information.

“GBC’s staff were by far the most helpful and friendly. Even more so than programs in New York City,” he added.

Although New Yorkers have a reputation of being “mean,” Stamp explained that “they’re just busy.” However, he said he noticed GBC’s faculty and staff seemed to always respond quickly to his questions and showed an interest in him and his goals.

“Feeling a sense of community” and having “a great feeling” about the school, Stamp decided to enroll at GBC.

“Great Basin College was warm and inviting from the start,” he continued. “[They were] really making me believe that I could achieve my goals with their help.”

That was the support Stamp needed to help him develop his goals toward working with veterans dealing with mental health issues. Having “struggled in high school,” he said he was unmotivated to attend college after graduation.

At the time, he decided to enlist in the military. Stamp said amid the “pressure of trying to decide what to do with your life at that age” the choice ultimately helped him figure out his career path several years later.

Starting his first semester in January 2020, Stamp was working as an EMT in New York City when the pandemic began. Calls frequently became Covid-19-related “before we knew what Covid was.”

In March, his shifts extended from 10 hours to 14 hours. Twelve-hour shifts became double shifts “due to the sheer amount of people requiring our help.”

Online classes at GBC continued that semester, which was a “huge relief” to Stamp, allowing him to switch his focus to something else after a long day.

“To say it was stressful would be an understatement,” he recalled. “Being able to concentrate on anything besides Covid during that time was a huge relief. The professors were extremely helpful and understanding.”

Observing that GBC’s online learning was “set up for success,” Stamp said there weren’t any “hiccups or difficulties” as he continued his studies the rest of the semester.

He gave a shout out to the faculty for “checking in on me and making sure I was doing OK during that time!”

Student life

Stamp lives in Brooklyn with his wife, two cats and a tortoise. He currently works as a substance abuse counselor with veterans, and has found ways to stay connected with GBC despite the distance.

During his second semester he was elected as an SGA senator. “I felt like I needed a more communal aspect to supplement my college experience, and I wanted to be part of an organization that strived to make things better.”

Understanding that nearly all students were involved in distance learning, Stamp remembered how the SGA organized events such as an online open mic for participants to perform music, poetry and comedy.

He also recalled SGA’s partnership with the college’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society to raise money and donations for foodbanks in the area. “Since I’m based in Brooklyn, I was able to do a satellite version where we were able to fill up the entire community fridge!”

“We managed to put on a lot of online events to help the student body stay connected during our time in isolation.”

After serving as vice president, he was elected SGA president in the fall of 2021 and decided to use his experience to advocate for online and non-traditional students such as himself.

Admittedly a “very social person,” Stamp said he realized there were some challenges to staying connected with other students, whether they lived out-of-state or were apart due to the pandemic. But he believed it was important to try to stay involved within the community.

“The fact that we could help those that needed it the most during the pandemic across the country, and even internationally, helped me realize we all have the opportunity to do good even when the world is turned upside down.”

Through his experiences at GBC, Stamp said he observed that there isn’t much difference between students who attend from far away or those who live close to the campus.

“Being an online student isn’t the same as being an in-person student, but I think that very similar skill sets are required to succeed,” he explained. “The most important thing that I have found is that the college experience is what you make of it.”

“I wanted to interact with my fellow students, faculty and professors,” he continued. “But I felt like most college students were feeling isolated during the pandemic, regardless of online/in-person status.”

Amid the chaos during the pandemic, Stamp was learning what college classroom expectations were like and he credited his professors for teaching him to think and write critically.

Taking a humanities course, Stamp said instructor Susanne Bentley “went above and beyond to help me learn the importance of critical thinking, specifically when it came to writing about my passion for helping veterans struggling with addiction and PTSD.”

“It was the first time in college where I was really tested on forming and articulating my opinion rather than just memorizing and repeating information.”

Elko – a second home

Stamp has visited Elko once since enrolling at GBC. He attended the Board of Regents meeting on campus last fall, and said he was “reminded of my hometown, which I loved, and still do.”

He met GBC President Joyce Helens, Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs Jake Hinton-Rivera, faculty, staff, students and “the folks of Elko.”

“Everyone was really nice,” Stamp recalled “Honestly, I felt more connected to the faculty at GBC than I did with the faculty at a lot of the schools in NYC, even in person. Any time I’ve ever interacted with anyone at GBC, I never feel like I’m being an inconvenience.”

Stamp has also felt a connection to other students who – like him – are from someplace else and are now “proud to call Elko home.”

Returning to the area for GBC’s graduation next Saturday on the Elko campus and traveling to Winnemucca for ceremonies later that afternoon, Stamp said he is looking forward to another visit.

“I have really fallen in love with Elko, and all of Nevada,” he said. “I think there’s something special going on there and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

Beyond graduation

Stamp will finish his degree within the next year and is excited about what the future holds for him.

Reaching back to his experiences in the military and dealing with PTSD and addiction, Stamp said he wants to help other veterans with their mental health treatment and open a mental health practice after he is finished with school.

“Being open and honest about my own struggles with PTSD and addiction helps break down the stigma surrounding these issues that veterans face on a regular basis,” he said.

He plans to continue his education with a master’s degree and PhD in clinical psychology, researching MDMA studies and the impact of using psychedelic medicine to treat major depression, anxiety and addictions to smoking.

Stamp said he sees an opportunity where psychedelics could treat veterans and others who suffer with PTSD and addiction. “I believe the future of psychiatric care is in psychedelics.”

As someone who was searching for his purpose in life and how to achieve his goals – even if they were still being developed – Stamp said finding GBC was unexpected but key in setting him on the path of success.

“College is a fantastic place to find who you are. I started with a vague idea of what I wanted to do, and with the help of my professors and staff I was able to flesh that dream out into a goal.”

He advises students to take an “active role” in their life to find their passion and not be afraid to ask for help along the way. “I don’t think it’s anyone’s job to tell you what to do, but it’s your job to find out and ask for help when you need it. The cavalry isn’t coming, but you are the cavalry for the world. We live in a time where we can no longer afford to hold back our potential and what we are able to give to the world.”

It’s an unlikely journey for such a veteran find a college in rural Nevada that gives him the tools to reach his goals and help others just like him.

“If you would have asked me 10 years ago where I was going to be in my life, I don’t think that living in the most densely populated city in North America while attending school in the Wild West would have been my answer. But I found my community, and that never would’ve happened if I didn’t reach out.”