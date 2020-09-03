Newe Cannabis profits enhance health, education and safety

“We were operating just out of the drive-through from the day we opened until about the beginning of June,” said Connor Ramsey, Newe Cannabis manager.

“We recently extended our hours,” Ramsey said. “We are now going to be open at 8 a.m., mainly because we have had people waiting out front to come in before 9 a.m.”

The drive-through is open until 10 p.m. every day and the shop stays open until 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The storefront closes at 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Nevada in 2000 by a ballot initiative, then recreational cannabis became legal in 2017, also after a public vote in 2016. In January, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an agreement with the Elko Band Council that detailed the Tribe’s right to work with other state licensed cannabis businesses. As a result, Newe Cannabis operates with strict security laws to ensure the safe and compliant business operations for not only its 40 employees, but for its customers, too.

“Our leadership is pleased with the success of our dispensary by which we are funding new programs, especially now due to federal funding cuts and setbacks from the uncertainty of the pandemic,” said Thalia Marin, an Elko Tribal Council member. “We take pride in our healthcare and educational initiatives for our people.”