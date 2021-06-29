 Skip to main content
Newe Ink upgrades to new location
Newe Ink upgrades to new location

Newe Ink

The entrance to Newe Ink. Norman Wasson created the design for the decoration himself.

 NOAH DOYLE

ELKO – Norman Wasson is an indigenous tattoo artist located in Elko. When he first opened his shop, he was located in the Henderson Bank building. After a lot of hard work, he was able to acquire an upgrade.

On June 16, Wasson opened his tattoo shop in a new building located at 1250 Lamoille Highway Ste. 310. Along with the upgrade came more space for stations and other artists.

Originally, in his space at the Henderson building, Wasson only had one room that was large enough for his tattoo station. Now, there are four different rooms that allow other artists to come in and set up their own stations.

“We’ve been putting a lot of hard work into this, and it’s been taking a long time,” Wasson stated. There were a lot of steps that Wasson had to take before opening the shop, including getting his state license authorized, and he had to receive clearance from the health department.

“We take pride in the sanitation of the studio. We even replaced the carpet in the studio rooms, because you can’t tattoo someone on carpet,” he said.

It’s taken a lot of time, money, and hard work in order for Wasson to open this new shop. Along with tattoos, Newe Ink also sells clothing. The apparel includes custom Newe Ink T-shirts, as well as Supreme shirts and hats.

“It’s been hard to get our name out there, but we have a lot of plans for Newe Ink in the future,” Wasson added.

Newe Ink constantly updates its Facebook page for customers. Most recently, the business had a special offer in which customers could pick two tattoos from a selection of drawings for a total of $50. Hours of operation and the price of tattoo sessions are listed on the page as well.

