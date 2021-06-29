Newe Ink upgrades to new location

ELKO – Norman Wasson is an indigenous tattoo artist located in Elko. When he first opened his shop, he was located in the Henderson Bank building. After a lot of hard work, he was able to acquire an upgrade.

On June 16, Wasson opened his tattoo shop in a new building located at 1250 Lamoille Highway Ste. 310. Along with the upgrade came more space for stations and other artists.

Originally, in his space at the Henderson building, Wasson only had one room that was large enough for his tattoo station. Now, there are four different rooms that allow other artists to come in and set up their own stations.

“We’ve been putting a lot of hard work into this, and it’s been taking a long time,” Wasson stated. There were a lot of steps that Wasson had to take before opening the shop, including getting his state license authorized, and he had to receive clearance from the health department.

“We take pride in the sanitation of the studio. We even replaced the carpet in the studio rooms, because you can’t tattoo someone on carpet,” he said.

It’s taken a lot of time, money, and hard work in order for Wasson to open this new shop. Along with tattoos, Newe Ink also sells clothing. The apparel includes custom Newe Ink T-shirts, as well as Supreme shirts and hats.