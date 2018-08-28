ELKO – Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Don Newman will be retiring this fall after 13 years of overseeing the Elko Convention Center, the addition of a conference center and the marketing of the Elko area to tourists.
“This is an amazing job. This is the community’s asset, and it is on us to maintain this community center, and I feel we’ve done that over the years,” Newman said. “It’s not a one-man show. I have a great staff, board and a great community.”
Newman announced his plans at the ECVA Board meeting Tuesday morning, during which also came the announcement that Elko room-tax collections hit at a high in June, which points to growth in Elko visitors.
Collections totaled nearly $512,050, compared with $509,935 in June 2017, according to Jonnye Jund, administrative services director for the City of Elko.
Newman won’t be leaving for a few months. He expects to continue his position through the end of November and then be available into January or February to help.
“After 13 years of blood, sweat and tears in this place, I will be here for the transition,” he said.
Elko County Commissioner and ECVA board member Delmo Andreozzi said Tuesday he and board member David Zornes were appointed as a subcommittee to come up with an exit strategy for Newman and for recruitment of his replacement.
“I think Don’s been an outstanding executive director for the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority. He has shown a lot of great leadership, skills and vision. It’s an amazing public asset he’s been the steward of for 13 years,” Andreozzi said.
ECVA’s board chairman, Matt McCarty, said the board “appreciates Don’s dedication to the convention center and the community as the executive director over the past 13 years. Under his leadership, we have seen the new conference center built, experienced increased usage of facilities, seen record attendance at the Elko Mining Expo, preserved and supported local events, and improved upon a great relationship with area hoteliers.”
Newman believes one of his biggest accomplishments was his appointment by Gov. Brian Sandoval to the Nevada Commission on Tourism Board. He is in his third three-year term but will be resigning at the end of this year.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” Newman said.
Sandoval also appointed him to the Nevada Sesquicentennial Commission for the 2014 celebration.
Accomplishments at the Elko Convention Center included construction of the patio for outdoor events and then construction of the 29,000-square-foot, $9 million conference center through Government Facilities Development Services. A public-private partnership allows ECVA to lease the building for 20 years before taking ownership.
“The best part was that it wasn’t done with public tax dollars, but as a pay-as-you-go project,” Newman said.
User fees and facility expansion taxes make the lease payments for the center, which is three years old.
The Elko Mining Expo also has grown during Newman’s time at the ECVA, and the Elko Convention Center continues to host the National Cowboy Poetry Festival that now uses both the convention and conference buildings. ECVA also hosts a car show and the Festival of Trees.
ECVA markets for recreation and business travelers throughout the region by hosting travel writers and tour companies, advertising in print and on television, and helping promote Elko events, as well as attending recreation and travel shows.
Event organizers can seek grants from ECVA, such as money that was contributed this year for the purses at the horse races for the Elko County Fair.
ECVA additionally promotes Elko attractions, such as the California Trail Interpretive Center, Western Folklife Center, Northeastern Nevada Museum and the new Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum, as well as Lamoille Canyon and outdoor recreation.
Newman said growth in room taxes has happened despite setbacks that early on included the end of Casino Express flights to Elko as he was just starting at ECVA, and later the closure of the University of Nevada, Reno, Fire Science Academy at Carlin.
“There has been growth of the mining industry and a steady stream of business,” he said.
Newman started at the ECVA in January 2016, coming from Las Vegas, where he worked for GES Exposition Services. He worked in Elko at the Red Lion Inn and Casino in the mid-1980s and then at the Red Lion in Winnemucca.
He said he was grateful to the ECVA board members at the time of his hiring who “had the confidence to bring me on board.” The board then included Glen Guttry, Gary Morfin, Dave Huckabee, Gil Hernandez and Charlie Myers.
Newman, who will be 63 in November, and his wife Joanne plan to relocate to Boise to be near their son Jonathan and his family, and to travel to Santa Barbara, California, where their daughter Stephanie lives. He said he will take his time deciding what else he may do in retirement.
