There are a number of local entities and individuals that support the Silver State Stampede year after year.
Without this support, the rodeo just could not be produced successfully.
In recognition of the importance of this support, the Silver State Stampede Directors have selected Don Newman as the Grand Marshal for 2019.
Newman was the head of the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority for 13 years, stepping down at the end of 2018.
His contributions to the area are innumerable — from helping the Elko Convention Center become a reality to supporting the town’s growth at every step — and he is sorely missed. He’s also served as a commissioner for the Nevada Commission on Tourism for six years, and was on the Nevada Sesquicentennial Committee in 2014.
Newman believes one of his biggest accomplishments was his appointment by Governor Brian Sandoval to the Nevada Commission on Tourism Board. He recently completed his three-year term and retired at the end of 2018.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” Newman said.
Newman has been a consistent and reliable supporter of the Stampede, supporting the rodeo, through the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority with advertising grants, technical services and by providing much needed support and cheerleading among the business community that is essential in making the rodeo a success.
The Silver State Stampede Association is honored to present our 2019 Grand Marshal — Mr. Don Newman.
