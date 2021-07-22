Newmont earnings surge in quarter

She also reported that Newmont has completed $149 million of share buy-backs out of a $1 billion program under way.

Looking at the COVID-19 impacts, Palmer said that “the pandemic has and will continue to challenge us for some time to come,” and the pandemic is “driving cost escalations around the globe” that he expects the inflation to continue at least until the end of next year.

He said Newmont is encouraging employees worldwide to get COVD-19 vaccinations as soon as they become available.

Impacts of the pandemic in the first quarter included a shutdown at the Tanami Mine in Australia when the first COVID-19 case was discovered. Atkinson said 750 employees on site were on quarantine at their onsite housing, while employees who had recently flown out were on quarantine at their homes.

He said Tanami was placed on care and maintenance on June 26 and is now back at 90% of operations, while the production impact will be roughly 40,000 to 50,000 ounces.

In Canada, the Musselwhite Mine was closed five days in late April and early May to stop the spread of the virus, and Atkinson said there were COVID-19 impacts at mines in South America that were “far and away the biggest impacts.”