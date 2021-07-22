Newmont earnings surge in quarter

Newmont Corp. announced adjusted net income of $670 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter, up 157% from the second quarter of 2020, when adjusted net income was $261 million, with higher gold prices and higher gold production offsetting COVID-19 impacts and inflation.
President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said in a July 22 earnings conference call that the company is “building momentum for the second half of the year” and remains on track to produce roughly 8 million gold equivalent ounces every year for the next decade, “the most of any company in our industry.”
He said Newmont’s next 100 years will be focused on continuing to create value from the company’s “world-class” mining portfolios. The company is marking its 100th anniversary.
The Colorado-based company produced 1.45 million ounces of gold in the quarter ending June 30, up from slightly more than 1.25 million ounces in the 2020 quarter. Gold equivalent ounces from co-products totaled 303,000 ounces in the 2021 quarter.
The second-quarter production total includes 284,000 ounces of gold for its 38.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines, the joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. Barrick is the operator. All-in sustaining costs for NGM averaged $985 per ounce in the quarter.
Nevada’s gold production for Newmont’s share was down from 326,000 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and the company’s chief operating officer, Rob Atkinson, said in the conference call that a “major failure” at the roaster at NGM’s Goldstrike Mine north of Carlin had an impact on Nevada production.
He said NGM expects the roaster to be back online in September.
The average realized gold price was $1,823 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, compared with $1,724 per ounce in the second quarter of last year, according to the Newmont report.
Newmont’s share price was at $60.29 in afternoon trading on July 22, down 7 cents.
Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s earnings per share was 76 cents, so Newmont beat Wall Street estimates with the 83-cent earnings per share in adjusted net income for the quarter.
The company’s net income was $640 million, or 80 cents per share, up $228 million from the prior year, and revenue totaled a little more than $3 billion in the quarter, up 30% from the second quarter of last year.
The company declared a dividend of 55 cents, which is 120% higher than the 25-cent dividend for the 2020 quarter.
All-in sustaining costs in the quarter were $1,035 per ounce, and Palmer said costs will be impacted as prices for steel, transportation, labor, fuel and labor continue to rise. He said the labor markets are hot in Canada and Australia.
Newmont’s chief financial officer, Nancy Buese, said that Newmont continues to see $400 million in cash flow for every $100 above $1,200 per ounce in the gold price. Newmont uses $1,200 per ounce in its planning and reserve calculations.
She also reported that Newmont has completed $149 million of share buy-backs out of a $1 billion program under way.
Looking at the COVID-19 impacts, Palmer said that “the pandemic has and will continue to challenge us for some time to come,” and the pandemic is “driving cost escalations around the globe” that he expects the inflation to continue at least until the end of next year.
He said Newmont is encouraging employees worldwide to get COVD-19 vaccinations as soon as they become available.
Impacts of the pandemic in the first quarter included a shutdown at the Tanami Mine in Australia when the first COVID-19 case was discovered. Atkinson said 750 employees on site were on quarantine at their onsite housing, while employees who had recently flown out were on quarantine at their homes.
He said Tanami was placed on care and maintenance on June 26 and is now back at 90% of operations, while the production impact will be roughly 40,000 to 50,000 ounces.
In Canada, the Musselwhite Mine was closed five days in late April and early May to stop the spread of the virus, and Atkinson said there were COVID-19 impacts at mines in South America that were “far and away the biggest impacts.”
Rates of absenteeism are high but managed well at the sites, he said.
Newmont reported COVID-19 specific costs in the second quarter totaled $20 million, including protective measures for workers, increased transportation measures and community fund contributions companywide.
Newmont also announced a decision to go ahead with the North Afaho mining project in Ghana that will become an open pit mine with its own mill and cost roughly $750 million to $850 million, with inflating prices calculated.
The company additionally is moving forward with its sulfide project at the Yanacocha Mine in Peru, and the expansion at Tanami continues. The company also acquired GT Gold in May, increasing the company’s interest in the prospective Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Newmont stated.
Buese reported in the teleconference that Newmont has 55 exploration drill rigs around the globe.
Two Nevada projects on the company’s expansion list include the declines to explore and mine underground at Goldrush at the Cortez Mine and the shaft project at the Turquoise Ridge Mine in Humboldt County.
Palmer also said in the earnings announcement that Newmont “has taken an industry-leading approach to environmental, social and governance practices. We published our sustainability and climate-focused reports in the second quarter, demonstrating our commitment to responsible mining and doing our part in addressing climate change.”