Newmont Goldcorp shortens name, plans big boost in dividend

DENVER -- Newmont Corp. has announced a plan to significantly increase its quarterly dividend by 79 percent to 25 cents per share, or an expected $1 per share annually.

Monday’s announcement was preceded by a release stating the company had refreshed its brand, name and logo “to reflect its strong and stable foundation following two historic transactions in 2019.”

“We successfully completed two historic transactions in 2019, which have transformed Newmont into a truly international organization with an unmatched portfolio of assets and prospects in top-tier jurisdictions around the world,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer. “As this company has done many times in the past, Newmont has demonstrated its ability to adapt to change, which is truly a hallmark of our success over the last 100 years.”

The company had been called Newmont Goldcorp Corp. after its merger with Goldcorp early last year. The company also launched a joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. in 2019, holding one-third interest in Nevada Gold Mines.

Palmer said updating the company’s brand “represents a natural step as we approach the next 100 years in Newmont’s long and proud legacy of operating discipline, profitable growth, environmental stewardship, and developing the industry’s best talent.”