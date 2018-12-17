ELKO — Newmont Mining Corp. has pledged $100,000 toward the Great Basin College Health Sciences and Technology Building to be constructed on the GBC Winnemucca campus.
A $5 million pledge from the William N. Pennington Foundation announced last year is contingent upon raising a $2 million match. Following a three-year, $1 million total pledge from Humboldt General Hospital, Newmont’s pledge brings formal pledges and contributions already received to more than $1.5 million.
“We are very appreciative of Newmont’s continued support of GBC and higher education,” said GBC Foundation Director Matt McCarty. "Pledges such as this, and the Newmont Legacy Fund’s contributions, are indicative of the importance Newmont places on the social well-being of rural Nevada. Newmont continues to be an industry leader in recognizing the value of helping to sustain healthy communities."
Fundraising continues for the project and anyone interested in investing in the building can contact the GBC Foundation at 775-753-2260.
