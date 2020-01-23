Newmont recognized for strong environmental, social and governance performance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The only other mining companies on Fortune’s list were BHP Group, based in Australia, which works in mining and petroleum, and Rio Tinto, based in the U.K.

CDP Climate Assessment

For 2019, Newmont earned a ‘B’ in CDP’s (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change assessment, reflecting the company’s coordinated action on climate issues. Newmont was recognized for strong climate governance and financial planning in response to climate related impacts. With more than 8,400 companies evaluated through CDP, Newmont ranked above average for all responders in the metallic minerals mining sector and all business sectors in North America and globally.

On CDP’s Climate Change assessment, Barrick Gold, the 61.5 percent owner and the operator of Nevada Gold Mines, earned a ‘B minus,’ and Kinross earned a ‘C.’

Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index

For the second consecutive year, Newmont was included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the company’s efforts to advance qualified women in the workplace. Newmont is one of 325 companies, spanning 50 industries globally, to be included in this year's GEI.

In December, Newmont was ranked the top mining company in Newsweek’s first-ever list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020. Of the 300 businesses selected for inclusion in Newsweek’s index, the Company placed 39th overall. In September of 2019, Newmont was the top global gold mining company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fifth consecutive year and was the overall mining and metals industry leader for four of those years. In May 2019, the Company ranked 20th on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2019. Newmont was the sole mining company in the top 20 and one of only two miners to make the magazine’s 20th annual list.

