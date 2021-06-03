Newmont releases sustainability report

Newmont Corp. released its 2020 Annual Sustainability Report on June 3 detailing the company’s environmental, social and governance practices. This was the 17th successive annual sustainability report the company has issued.
In the introduction to the more than 240-page report, Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer, states that “we understand that as miners, we have a lasting impact and an immense responsibility to operate our business in a sustainable way. “
The new report covers Newmont’s efforts and accomplishments on health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance and inclusion and diversity.
“As we celebrate our 100th year, Newmont’s commitment to sustainable and responsible mining has never been stronger. Our sustainability report provides a comprehensive review of our safety, environmental and social performance,” Palmer said.
He said in the Colorado-based company’s announcement that the report offers “a transparent review of how we work toward making a positive difference in the lives of our employees, stakeholders, business partners and host communities around the world.”
The report covers all Newmont’s operations worldwide, but not Nevada Gold Mines operations. Newmont is the 38.5% partner with Barrick Gold Corp. in Nevada Gold Mines, but Barrick covered Nevada mining in its sustainability report because it holds 61.5% of NGM and is the operator.
Newmont listed the highlights of its sustainability report that include achieving the best safety and financial performance in the company’s history. The company stated that its investment in its fatality risk management program and a focus on critical controls that prevent fatalities resulted in the lowest injury rate ever for Newmont in 2020.
Another highlight was the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic that targeted employees and communities through its COVID-19 Global Community Support Fund, and details about the response are in the lengthy report.
The sustainability report also details Newmont’s efforts to address climate change that include targets of more than a 30% reduction in emissions with the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company said it has committed $500 million over the next five years to support meeting those goals.
In addition, the report highlights Newmont’s efforts to boost the economies of host communities, contributing $7.7 billion in economic value for its workforce, the communities and jurisdictions through wages and benefits, operating costs, capital expenditures, royalties and taxes.
Newmont states that the $7.7 billion includes spending $3.9 billion with local and national suppliers and investing $20.5 million in community projects and providing ongoing opportunities for local and indigenous employment.
The company also said in the announcement that it has been recognized as the top-ranked gold miner for the sixth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and is recognized as the top mining company on Fortune’s list of the world’s most admired companies, as well as Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020.
Newmont plans to hold a webcast on July 8 for the investment community and stakeholders to discuss the suite of sustainability reports. The full report is available on Newmont’s website.