Newmont releases sustainability report

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newmont listed the highlights of its sustainability report that include achieving the best safety and financial performance in the company’s history. The company stated that its investment in its fatality risk management program and a focus on critical controls that prevent fatalities resulted in the lowest injury rate ever for Newmont in 2020.

Another highlight was the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic that targeted employees and communities through its COVID-19 Global Community Support Fund, and details about the response are in the lengthy report.

The sustainability report also details Newmont’s efforts to address climate change that include targets of more than a 30% reduction in emissions with the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company said it has committed $500 million over the next five years to support meeting those goals.

In addition, the report highlights Newmont’s efforts to boost the economies of host communities, contributing $7.7 billion in economic value for its workforce, the communities and jurisdictions through wages and benefits, operating costs, capital expenditures, royalties and taxes.