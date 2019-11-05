Newmont’s share of JV gold totals 344,000 ounces

Newmont Goldcorp Corp. on Tuesday reported third-quarter gold production of 1.64 million ounces companywide — including 344,000 ounces for its share of Nevada Gold Mines production — and the company posted adjusted net income of $292 million for the quarter.

The 344,000 ounces for Newmont Goldcorp’s 38.5 percent share of Nevada Gold Mines production, combined with Barrick Gold Corp.’s preliminary production figure for the third quarter of 535,000 ounces, brings the total joint venture production for the quarter to 879,000 ounces.

Barrick owns 61.5 percent of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture between the two companies for mines they owned in Nevada, with Barrick as the operator. The JV was finalized July 1, so the third quarter was the first one to fully encompass Nevada Gold Mines.

Newmont Goldcorp Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said in a presentation Tuesday that the joint venture with Barrick took “a tremendous amount of work to achieve this milestone, and many of our people are still working hard to support this joint venture.”

Newmont’s adjusted net income of $292 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with $175 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2018 before the merger of Newmont Mining and Goldcorp in April.