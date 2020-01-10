Next round of snow to hit Friday night, with gusty winds

ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Ruby Mountains and northern Elko County beginning at 10 p.m. Friday.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 are inches expected, while winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing snow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the National Weather Service. “Gusty winds Saturday afternoon could lead to blowing snow causing significantly reduced visibilities.”

Following the most recent snowfall, wintry driving conditions were reported Friday morning on Interstate 80 over Pequop Summit, and on highways in central Nevada.

The forecast for Elko calls for an 80% chance of snow on Saturday and 50% Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The chance of snow continues every day next week, according to the weather service. Accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible Monday in Elko.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1