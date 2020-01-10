Next round of snow to hit Friday night, with gusty winds
0 comments
top story

Next round of snow to hit Friday night, with gusty winds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow forecast
NWS

ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Ruby Mountains and northern Elko County beginning at 10 p.m. Friday.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 are inches expected, while winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing snow.

“Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the National Weather Service. “Gusty winds Saturday afternoon could lead to blowing snow causing significantly reduced visibilities.”

Following the most recent snowfall, wintry driving conditions were reported Friday morning on Interstate 80 over Pequop Summit, and on highways in central Nevada.

The forecast for Elko calls for an 80% chance of snow on Saturday and 50% Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The chance of snow continues every day next week, according to the weather service. Accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible Monday in Elko.

0 comments
1
1
2
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 charged in auto shop burglary
Local

2 charged in auto shop burglary

ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with stealing items from a car repair shop and posting one of them for sale on a Facebook sales site.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News