Next Steps Early Childhood Roundup set for April 23

Next Steps

ELKO – Children up to 8 years old and their families are invited to a “Next Step” Early Childhood Roundup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Elko Basque Clubhouse.

Organized by the Elko County Early Childhood Advisory Council, “Next Steps” is a free event to provide educational resources and support for children.

The event will include representatives from area elementary schools, early childhood organizations and nonprofits, handing out parenting information and free storybooks to all children.

Transition information will be available for the families of children up to the second grade.

Creative science and literacy-based activities will be offered, along with a petting zoo, storytelling, balloons galore, Smokey the Bear and other games and activities.

Community food vendors will also be available during the event.

Visitors may donate pre-packaged or canned items for food-insecure families.

Download PDF Next Steps Early Childhood Roundup

The Elko County Early Childhood Advisory Council is partnering with the Elko County School District, Northeastern Nevada Head Start, the Children’s Cabinet and Nevada Department of Education for the event.

For more information, to set up a booth or become a sponsor, contact EECAC co-chairs Melinda Gomez at mgomez@ecsdnv.net and Lisa Calder at lcalder@ecsdnv.net.

