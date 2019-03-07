ELKO – Another in a long series of wet winter storms is taking aim at northeastern Nevada, northern Utah, southern Idaho and western Wyoming
All of Elko, Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties are under a winter weather advisory Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.
Valleys will see 2-6 inches of fresh snow, while higher elevations will get 5-11 inches.
As the cold front passes through early on Friday, winds will shift to a northwesterly direction and bring gusts up to 35 mph.
“The Friday morning commute could be impacted by blowing and drifting snow in valleys and on summits and passes,” cautioned the weather service.
The forecast had called for dry weather this weekend but now shows a chance of snow on Saturday.
Highs that have been near normal this week will drop back to the mid to upper 30s.
