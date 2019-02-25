ELKO – The Elko area could be spared the brunt of the next major storm heading into the region.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the county from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, while scattered rain and snow showers are forecast for Elko as highs climb into the upper 40s.
Northern Elko County could see 7 inches to a foot of snow above 6,000 feet, with winds gusting up to 40 mph.
Strong, gusty winds toppled two trucks on U.S. Interstate 580 south of Reno on Monday as the storm started to make its way into the Sierra Nevada.
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to reports of two truck trailers overturned at about 11 a.m. Monday along the side of the highway in the Washoe Valley about 6 miles north of Carson City where winds were gusting up to 60 mph.
The Nevada Department of Transportation closed the highway to all trucks taller than 9 feet.
Up to 8 feet of new snow is possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the next three days, forecasters said.
The Elko area might receive an inch of snow beginning Monday night into Tuesday. Little or no accumulation is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
Friday will bring a brief break in snowfall, followed to scattered snow showers and colder temperatures on the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.