Next storm moving into northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The next winter storm system is on its way and it could produce as much or more snowfall than the first.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for all of northeastern Nevada except southeastern Elko County. The advisory extends from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Lower valley snowfall between Sunday morning and noon Monday should be around 1-3 inches, with higher valleys seeing 3-6 inches and mountains about a foot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Travel will be impacted, including the Monday-morning commute.

“Some highway summits could receive up to 5 inches of snow over the course of this next storm,” stated the advisory. “Again, of special concern will be Emigrant Pass, Golconda, and the Pequops where snow totals will be in the higher range and locally gusty winds could impair visibility in patchy blowing snow.”

For current road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

After the snow clears out on Monday, the extended forecast calls for partial clearing until a slight chance of snow returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

Elko’s highs are expected to be in the mid-30s Sunday and Monday, lower 30s on Tuesday, and back into mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0