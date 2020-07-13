NextGen 911 alive and well in Elko County

He said as an example, emergency services can be sent to a more precise location “as opposed to saying they are somewhere on I-80, go find them.”

Dispatchers will still be asking questions, such as phone number and location and what resources are required, and they will still provide advice on what to do until emergency services arrive, Cabaniss said.

Donna Holladay, director of Elko Central Dispatch, said in the announcement that the Next Generation 911 “is a noteworthy upgrade to our 911 system and will eventually provide enhanced support to our dispatchers and first responders. While this is an evolutionary process, the center in time will have broader access to location information to assist first responders in the field and improve response times.”

She praised the Enhanced 911 Board for putting the project into motion and the county for securing the grant money, as well as the work of NGA 911, WestTel, Winbourne Consulting, Eagle Communication, the City of Elko and the dispatchers “who were willing to learn and use the new technology of NG911 so we can provide better service to the citizens of Elko County.”

Counterman also said the dispatchers did “top notch” work learning the new system.