NextHome opens office in northeast Nevada

PLEASANTON, Calif. — NextHome announces the newest addition to the franchise is NextHome Infinity Realty, based in Elko.
The brokerage represents the seventh office location in Nevada and the 510th nationally.
“NextHome Infinity Realty will provide friendly residential real estate services to clients across Elko County,” said a release from the company. Areas the brokerage will serve include Elko, Wells, Spring Creek, Lamoille, Carlin, Jiggs, and West Wendover.
NextHome Infinity Realty is owned by the husband and wife team of Cheryl and Robert Henning.
Cheryl has been a real estate professional since 2009. She obtained her real estate license after working more than 26 years in hospitality management.
Cheryl began her selling with a local boutique brokerage. She recalls that in her first years in the industry, her broker would ruthlessly review contracts with a red pen. The experience molded her into an exceptional Realtor with a sharp eye for contract details, NextHome said.
“To this day, I carry on that tradition with my agents and encourage them to see it as an opportunity for growth when I get out my red pen,” Cheryl said.
After five years with the boutique brokerage, Cheryl became a sales associate for a local property management company. A couple years later, she became an agent with a franchised brokerage. It was during these years that she became deeply involved with the Elko County Association of Realtors. She began volunteering for several committees, then she became co-chair for the association’s community service committee. She has served on the board of directors for two years. Cheryl also has volunteered with the Soroptimist of Elko for the last four years.
It was also during this time that Cheryl became a broker/associate and stepped into leadership roles. As her experience and expertise grew, Cheryl began thinking about the next steps for her career.
“As I thought about what my next step could be, my next challenge, I knew that it was time to own my own brokerage,” she said.
Having the experience with both a boutique brokerage and a large franchise, Cheryl knew that she wanted the support that came with franchising. Although she interviewed with many franchises and did extensive research, nothing really clicked with Cheryl like NextHome did.
“NextHome’s entire culture seemed to be geared toward helping the clients,” Cheryl said. “It seemed like NextHome cared; they cared about me, they cared about what I wanted to do, and they cared about helping my clientele and what I wanted to do for them.”
Today, she is using NextHome’s branding and tools to elevate the real estate industry in Elko and beyond.
“NextHome stands out,” Cheryl said. “NextHome is innovating, and I think as a new company doing new things, we will be very appealing to clients.”
As agents join NextHome Infinity Realty, Cheryl aims to build an upbeat and positive office culture that puts people first.
“I’m excited to build my business and work with people who love working together,” Cheryl said.
In addition to building her business, Cheryl will serve as the Elko County Association of Realtors president in 2021. She is currently the association’s president-elect. Cheryl is also active on the association’s various committees and served as her area MLS Chair in 2019. Cheryl is also a 2017 graduate of the Nevada Realtors Leadership Program.
In their spare time, Robert and Cheryl enjoy spending time in Elko’s beautiful outdoors. They find opportunities to refuel their spirit by camping and fishing for bass at the South Fork and freshwater brook trout in the nearby Ruby Mountains. Last year, Cheryl became her husband Robert’s hunting buddy and the two are looking forward to using their elk tags this fall.
Robert and Cheryl are celebrating 24 years of marriage this year, and together they are the proud parents of three adult children: Samantha, who is married to Lucky Luke; Sydney; and Matthew. They are also the proud grandparents to Tillman, named after hero Patrick Tillman.
