NextHome opens office in northeast Nevada

PLEASANTON, Calif. — NextHome announces the newest addition to the franchise is NextHome Infinity Realty, based in Elko.

The brokerage represents the seventh office location in Nevada and the 510th nationally.

“NextHome Infinity Realty will provide friendly residential real estate services to clients across Elko County,” said a release from the company. Areas the brokerage will serve include Elko, Wells, Spring Creek, Lamoille, Carlin, Jiggs, and West Wendover.

NextHome Infinity Realty is owned by the husband and wife team of Cheryl and Robert Henning.

Cheryl has been a real estate professional since 2009. She obtained her real estate license after working more than 26 years in hospitality management.

Cheryl began her selling with a local boutique brokerage. She recalls that in her first years in the industry, her broker would ruthlessly review contracts with a red pen. The experience molded her into an exceptional Realtor with a sharp eye for contract details, NextHome said.

“To this day, I carry on that tradition with my agents and encourage them to see it as an opportunity for growth when I get out my red pen,” Cheryl said.