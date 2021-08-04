NGM commits $3 million to address local childcare shortage

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club to address childcare shortages in its local communities.
Through the partnership, NGM committed $3 million to develop early learning centers in both Spring Creek and Elko, as well as to assist building a new Boys & Girls Club facility in Spring Creek. The learning centers will be named after the company as “Nevada Gold Mines Early Learning Center of Elko and of Spring Creek.”
The Boys & Girls Club Spring Creek facility was the first project presented to NGM through the Elko/Spring Creek/Carlin/Eureka Community Development Committee (CDC), one of five set up in Nevada. The CDCs aim to ensure NGM is supporting its local communities in meaningful ways that bring long-term sustainable benefits.
The new Spring Creek learning center will care for infants to 5-year-olds and will serve 110 children daily. The current Elko facility will be renovated to include a learning center, also for infants to 5-year-olds, and will serve 51 children daily. The hours of care at both facilities will be expanded to 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate mine employees’ schedules.
“Resources, mining hours, and most recently, COVID-19 impacts, have made childcare an ongoing struggle for local parents. The new learning centers will help alleviate childcare shortages and provide mining-friendly hours of operation. Our goal is to reduce stress on mining families as well as benefit the community. At NGM, we believe in building and fostering genuine partnerships with our local communities, and this project is a great example of how powerful such collaboration can be” said Greg Walker, NGM Executive Managing Director.
The learning centers will be constructed with the newest state-of-the-art childcare programs in the region and will include a comprehensive educational curriculum. They will implement the Brightwheel management system allowing teachers to share daily information and photos with families in real-time. The centers will also include many modern indoor and outdoor amenities that create the ultimate learning environment.
“Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to NGM for once again supporting the youth and families of Elko County. With their support, the dream of building a new Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club is now possible. The addition of the two Early Learning Centers goes to show how impactful partnerships between local businesses and our communities can be for Elko and Spring Creek citizens,” said Rusty Bahr, CEO of the Elko Boys & Girls Club.
More information will be released in the future regarding costs and enrollment.