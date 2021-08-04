NGM commits $3 million to address local childcare shortage

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club to address childcare shortages in its local communities.

Through the partnership, NGM committed $3 million to develop early learning centers in both Spring Creek and Elko, as well as to assist building a new Boys & Girls Club facility in Spring Creek. The learning centers will be named after the company as “Nevada Gold Mines Early Learning Center of Elko and of Spring Creek.”

The Boys & Girls Club Spring Creek facility was the first project presented to NGM through the Elko/Spring Creek/Carlin/Eureka Community Development Committee (CDC), one of five set up in Nevada. The CDCs aim to ensure NGM is supporting its local communities in meaningful ways that bring long-term sustainable benefits.

The new Spring Creek learning center will care for infants to 5-year-olds and will serve 110 children daily. The current Elko facility will be renovated to include a learning center, also for infants to 5-year-olds, and will serve 51 children daily. The hours of care at both facilities will be expanded to 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate mine employees’ schedules.