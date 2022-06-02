NGM donates $500,000 for charter school building

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines has pledged $500,000 to the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement to be paid over the next three years toward a new school, which EIAA is currently seeking bids to construct.

EIAA owns the property and has an $8.1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, but the cost of the project has climbed over the past four years from $6 million to roughly $10 million.

“With these substantial increases in the construction budget we have become even more grateful to our community supporters, and Nevada Gold Mines has definitely made an enormous impact on our project and the ability to continue,” said Lori Lynch, vice principal.

“We are proud to be able to kick off EIAA’s capital campaign with a $500,000 pledge. This build was an easy decision for our Community Development Committee to approve as it aligns well with NGM’s Community Development Strategy and our focus on education,” said Alissa Wood, NGM’s head of communities and corporate affairs.

“EIAA’s expansion will provide much needed additional support to students in STEM while also promoting early career exploration and workforce development, which will become invaluable in preparing students for future careers” she said in the donation announcement.

The NGM Community Development Committee, comprised of local community members who work together to determine the most impactful investments for communities, reviewed and recommended the pledge as a priority.

The charter school also received approval in May from the Elko County Board of Commissioners for $500,000, with $200,000 coming from the general fund and $300,000 coming with the final release of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Additionally, Elko City Council approved money for the school project.

“We have gotten confirmation from the city in the amount of $250,000 plus $176,600 in ARPA,” Lynch said this week, also reporting a pending award from the Pennington Foundation.

“These are all contingent on the contract being signed with the general contractor, which is scheduled to be awarded on June 21,” she said.

In addition, Lynch said Western Nevada Supply has contributed $25,000 to start, and “we have several others in the $5,000 range.”

The invitation to bid for general contractor services is for the new 30,000 square-foot facility that will include two classrooms per grade from kindergarten through eighth. Designs are complete and plans have been submitted for permitting.

“With our current facility at capacity and more than 270 on a waiting list, we are thrilled to be moving forward with this project,” said Lynch.

The charter school opened in 2009 and is now at 1031 Railroad St. There are 198 students. The new school will have the capacity for 396 students.

Lynch said construction is expected to begin July 1 and projected completion is August 2023 in time for the 2023-2024 school year. The school will be built at College Parkway and Ruby Vista Drive.

A new EIAA brochure states that there will be 19 classrooms, including one special education classroom, a multi-purpose room, kitchen, library and playgrounds.

EIAA stated that it has always been reliant on its per pupil income to construct and/or maintain facilities because charter schools are not eligible to receive facility funds from the state nor do they receive any local tax dollars to put toward facilities.

To compound the financial burden, the Nevada Legislature changed the law two years ago to require Nevada Charter Schools to be subject to prevailing wages, resulting in a significant increase in overall cost to the project, according to EIAA.

Previously, charter schools were exempt from prevailing wages due to not receiving any facility funds from the state to pay for the higher rates.

On top of this additional cost, the state also created a new distribution formula that would decrease the amount EIAA receives per pupil income by roughly 19 percent, the academy stated. The brochure says the school receives $7,906 per pupil.

“We have worked hard to become fiscally sound while continuing to increase student achievements during very challenging times and have received recognition from the Charter Authority and state on our academics, fiscal responsibilities, and operations,” said the charter school principal, Ashley Perkins.

“The more money we can raise through the Capital Campaign means more DSA (per pupil) funds can be put towards academics for our students,” she said.

The brochure outlines the types of donations for the new school, such as a personalized bench for $15,000 and naming rights ranging up to $500,000 for the lunchroom, and welcome pavers at the new school entry with the number of lines and characters ranging from $150 to $5,000.

Donations can be made through the website eiaanv.net or people can call the school at 775-738-3422 and ask for Perkins or Lynch.

