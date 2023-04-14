ELKO -- Nevada Gold Mines representatives received a special award from the Elko County School District this week for the company's commitment to a new School Violence Prevention Program.

NGM pledged $1 million over two years toward the program that will involve new security cameras, single-point entries, security card access, and updated technology for notifying law enforcement at all the district schools.

Alissa Wood, head of corporate social responsibility for Barrick North America, said on April 11 in accepting the award made by Spring Creek High School students that “I’m proud to be part of a community that puts children, students and staff first.”

Barrick Gold Corp. operates NGM, a joint venture with Newmont Corp.