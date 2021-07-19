 Skip to main content
NHP dedicates training room to Jenkins
NHP dedicates training room to Jenkins

NHP dedicates training room to Jenkins

The Nevada Highway Patrol dedicated its Elko Training Room to the memory of Sgt. Ben Jenkins on July 14.

ELKO – The Nevada Highway Patrol has dedicated a room at its Elko office in memory of fallen Sgt. Ben Jenkins.

A special ceremony was held July 14 to dedicate the Elko Training Room in Jenkins’ honor.

“Ben was instrumental in training many First Responders throughout his life and we will always remember him when we gather in this special place,” stated the agency.

In May, Jenkins was one of three fallen Nevada peace officers honored in Carson City. The others were Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Erik Lloyd and Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerard Smith. Both died of complications from COVID-19.

Jenkins was shot and killed in White Pine County in March 2020 after stopping to assist a driver parked off U.S. Highway 93.

John Dabritz, 66, of Ely was charges with open murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and grand larceny of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in February.

A jury trial is planned in September.

