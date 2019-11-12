NHP identifies 2 killed in Mountain City Highway crash
NHP identifies 2 killed in Mountain City Highway crash

ELKO — Two people killed in a Sunday night crash on Mountain City Highway north of Elko have been identified.

Manuel Escobedo-Torres, 21, of Elko and Connor C. McGowan, 19, of Fallon were headed south in a Volkswagen Jetta when their car went off the right shoulder at about 8:20 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred near the Tuscarora junction.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, and both were ejected in the crash.

Speed was a contributing factor, according to NHP.

