NHP identifies 2 killed in Mountain City Highway crash

ELKO — Two people killed in a Sunday night crash on Mountain City Highway north of Elko have been identified.

Manuel Escobedo-Torres, 21, of Elko and Connor C. McGowan, 19, of Fallon were headed south in a Volkswagen Jetta when their car went off the right shoulder at about 8:20 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The single-vehicle wreck occurred near the Tuscarora junction.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, and both were ejected in the crash.

Speed was a contributing factor, according to NHP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 36 Angry 0