NHP investigating after 3 killed in crash on US Highway 93

ELKO – Three people were killed on U.S. Highway 93 in Elko County in a crash that involved four vehicles.
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that troopers were called to the scene of the Feb. 11 accident shortly after 6 p.m., after being told two pickup trucks were blocking the travel lanes. Upon arrival, it was determined that four vehicles were involved.
Preliminary investigation determined that a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south near Thousand Springs when it entered the northbound lane and sideswiped a U-Haul moving van that was traveling toward Jackpot.
The U-Haul was being followed by a Ram pickup and a Toyota Tacoma pickup. After sideswiping the U-Haul, the Dodge then struck the front of the Ram pickup. The Dodge then rotated toward the center of the highway and was subsequently struck by the Toyota, which caused the Dodge to overturn onto its right side.
“Unfortunately, the driver of the white Dodge Ram and two occupants of the blue Ram pickup succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated NHP.
The driver of the Dodge was identified as 24-year-old Sterling J. Price of Visalia, California. The two deceased occupants of the Ram pickup were identified as 25-year-old Ramon M. Pena and 25-year-old Bryann Mendoza, both of Susanville, California.
An adult male passenger in the Dodge sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene. A juvenile passenger in the Ram pickup sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
Both directions of U.S. 93 were shut down from 6:15 p.m. until 12:45 a.m.
“With the assistance of our partners at the Nevada Department of Transportation, U.S. 93 was closed in Jackpot and Wells,” stated NHP. Traffic was redirected until the highway was completely reopened.
Driver impairment is suspected in the crash, which is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.
Anyone who was a witness to the crash, or has information regarding it, is asked to contact Trooper Payne at the NHP Elko Office, 775-753-1111.