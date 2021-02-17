NHP investigating after 3 killed in crash on US Highway 93

ELKO – Three people were killed on U.S. Highway 93 in Elko County in a crash that involved four vehicles.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that troopers were called to the scene of the Feb. 11 accident shortly after 6 p.m., after being told two pickup trucks were blocking the travel lanes. Upon arrival, it was determined that four vehicles were involved.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south near Thousand Springs when it entered the northbound lane and sideswiped a U-Haul moving van that was traveling toward Jackpot.

The U-Haul was being followed by a Ram pickup and a Toyota Tacoma pickup. After sideswiping the U-Haul, the Dodge then struck the front of the Ram pickup. The Dodge then rotated toward the center of the highway and was subsequently struck by the Toyota, which caused the Dodge to overturn onto its right side.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the white Dodge Ram and two occupants of the blue Ram pickup succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated NHP.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}