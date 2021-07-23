NHP investigating fatal crash near Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA – A man on a motorcycle was killed on July 17 on US 95 after crashing into a tractor-trailer 12 miles north of Winnemucca.

Charles Randall Purchase, 67, of Winnemucca was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash at 5 p.m. that afternoon. Preliminary investigation determined that a red 2010 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle was stopped on a private driveway which intersects with US 95, on the east side of the highway.

A red 2020 Freightliner tractor and trailer combination, a commercial motor vehicle, was traveling northbound on US 95. The rider of the motorcycle accelerated from the private driveway and began to make a left turn onto US 95 to travel southbound, in the path of the commercial vehicle.

The driver of the commercial vehicle input braking and steered to the left in an attempt to avoid striking the motorcycle but was unsuccessful. The right front of the commercial vehicle struck the left side of the motorcycle which caused the motorcycle to overturn.

Purchase was ejected from the motorcycle, the NHP reported. There were no other occupants on the motorcycle.