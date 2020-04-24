NHP murder suspect to undergo mental health evaluation

ELY – A man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if he can stand trial.
A motion was filed in White Pine District Court ordering John Dabritz to undergo an evaluation in Sparks to determine if he understands the criminal charges and court proceedings regarding the death of Sgt. Ben Jenkins on March 27.
Dabritz, 65, was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm, and third-degree arson.
A competency hearing will be scheduled after the evaluation report is finalized.
White Pine District Attorney Michael Wheable said he is intending to seek the death penalty but has not filed the official paperwork yet, as his office is still building the case for first-degree murder.
“There is a lot of evidence in this case that is still being processed, and we are moving forward with the prosecution more or less as expected,” he said.
To file for the death penalty, Wheable said prosecutors must list statutory aggravators, or factors, to justify the death penalty.
“We are currently developing that as our evidence is still being submitted to this office for review,” Wheable said. “Above everything, it is important to remember that our office will seek justice above all else.”
According to court documents filed April 20, Dabritz’s attorneys stated their client seemed unable to understand the full nature of the charges against him.
“During conversations with the defendant, questions arose concerning the defendant’s ability to understand the nature of the criminal charges against [him], and aid/or aid or assist counsel in the defense at any time during the proceedings with a reasonable degree of rational understanding,” the document said.
Attorneys said their client had been admitted to a Clark County mental facility last month and was released on March 20.
Dabritz also requested to see a psychiatrist as he was being arrested and booked in connection with Jenkins’ death, the court documents noted.
An article published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Dabritz had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to his ex-wife.
He reportedly had concerns that the coronavirus was spreading through the water and sewer system and demanded to speak to officials at the water district in Ely. He also visited the Ely Times, where he appeared “confused.”
Three days before Jenkins’ death, Dabritz left a box of court documents at the Ely courthouse that were called “concerning content” by a county official.
Dabritz made his first appearance in White Pine Justice Court April 1 to set a date for a preliminary hearing. The hearing was set for April 16, then continued to May 1, and remains on the court calendar.
A native of Elko, Jenkins was a 12-year veteran with the Nevada Highway Patrol when he stopped to help a motorist on U.S. 93 the morning of March 27 and was fatally shot.
The next day, law enforcement and first responders escorted his body from Las Vegas to Elko, where hundreds of Elkoans lined Idaho Street to pay their respects to the fallen trooper.
