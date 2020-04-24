NHP murder suspect to undergo mental health evaluation

“We are currently developing that as our evidence is still being submitted to this office for review,” Wheable said. “Above everything, it is important to remember that our office will seek justice above all else.”

According to court documents filed April 20, Dabritz’s attorneys stated their client seemed unable to understand the full nature of the charges against him.

“During conversations with the defendant, questions arose concerning the defendant’s ability to understand the nature of the criminal charges against [him], and aid/or aid or assist counsel in the defense at any time during the proceedings with a reasonable degree of rational understanding,” the document said.

Attorneys said their client had been admitted to a Clark County mental facility last month and was released on March 20.

Dabritz also requested to see a psychiatrist as he was being arrested and booked in connection with Jenkins’ death, the court documents noted.

An article published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Dabritz had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to his ex-wife.