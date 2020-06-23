NHP responds to single vehicle injury crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK -- On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at approximately 3 a.m., troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash involving a single vehicle on State Route 227 at the roundabout in Spring Creek.

A preliminary investigation showed that a grey Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on State Route 227 when the vehicle crossed into the northbound travel lane, entered the roundabout the wrong way and struck a boulder in the roundabout median.

The vehicle then rolled onto its top before coming to rest on the concrete portion of the roundabout. The driver, John Gaylor, a 34-year-old Spring Creek resident, was transported by ambulance to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. At this time the investigation is still ongoing, alcohol may be a contributing factor.

