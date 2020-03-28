NHP shooting suspect held in Ely pending charges

ELKO – A White Pine County man arrested in the fatal shooting of a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant near Ely had a history of mental problems and a criminal record dating back to the 1970s.
John Dabritz, 65, was being held at the White Pine County Jail after he was taken into custody following a manhunt that lasted more than four hours Friday morning.
Col. Daniel Solow, chief of the NHP, said in a press conference that Sgt. Ben Jenkins saw a vehicle parked along U.S. 93 north of Ely at about 5:46 a.m. Friday, and stopped to see if he could be of assistance. He was shot immediately upon approaching the vehicle.
The manhunt ended about 100 miles away in a remote area just south of the community of Cherry Creek, in northern White Pine County, where the patrol vehicle Dabritz was driving crashed in a wash.
No motive has been established for the shooting, but Solow said Dabritz has a criminal history dating back to 1973, including numerous arrests.
He had an Ely residence but recently purchased a property in the historic mining community of Ruth, about six miles northwest of Ely.
Ely Times reporter Kay Lynn Roberts-McMurray told the AP that Dabritz had attempted to purchase a full-page ad in the newspaper on Monday. She said she reported to White Pine County sheriff’s deputies that he appeared confused.
“Dabritz told her he had spent time in mental health treatment in Las Vegas, that he was a former nuclear scientist, and that he had a flash drive with information about the worldwide spread of new coronavirus,” AP reported.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Dabritz’s ex-wife said he is mentally ill and “seemed like he had gone completely off the rails” in recent days.
Haydee Dabritz said the two met in the 1980s while working together at the same research company where he was a chemist, long before he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
You have free articles remaining.
Dabritz left a box containing notes at the White Pine County Courthouse in Ely on Tuesday, according to a county official.
“The reporting party discovered a box outside their workplace that contained several notes, which they believed to be threatening,” stated a blotter report posted Wednesday on the White Pine County Sheriff’s office Facebook page. “The letters and box were examined and nothing was found that would be construed as a threat.”
According to court records, Dabritz filed a breach of contract lawsuit in October against a real estate agent regarding the purchase of property in Ruth. When he took possession, an electrical generator engine that had been on the property was missing, his suit claims.
Dabritz states in his lawsuit that he has “lived off the grid for 30 years and a gen set is essential,” and that he needed it for heat and to work a mine he had purchased. He estimated its value at $15,000.
The 7th Judicial District Court in Ely granted a motion on March 6 to stay proceedings in the case pending mediation.
As of Friday evening Dabritz had not yet been charged in the shooting.
Solow said the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are conducting investigations at the scene where Jenkins was shot and where Dabritz was apprehended.
Besides receiving support from Las Vegas and Washoe County, other agencies involved in Friday’s manhunt for Dabritz included the Elko and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices, Elko Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol.
Solow advised Nevada residents to continue to follow the governor’s public health directives to stay home when possible and avoid contact with others.
This week's felony arrests:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.