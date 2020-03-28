NHP shooting suspect held in Ely pending charges

“Dabritz told her he had spent time in mental health treatment in Las Vegas, that he was a former nuclear scientist, and that he had a flash drive with information about the worldwide spread of new coronavirus,” AP reported.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Dabritz’s ex-wife said he is mentally ill and “seemed like he had gone completely off the rails” in recent days.

Haydee Dabritz said the two met in the 1980s while working together at the same research company where he was a chemist, long before he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Dabritz left a box containing notes at the White Pine County Courthouse in Ely on Tuesday, according to a county official.

“The reporting party discovered a box outside their workplace that contained several notes, which they believed to be threatening,” stated a blotter report posted Wednesday on the White Pine County Sheriff’s office Facebook page. “The letters and box were examined and nothing was found that would be construed as a threat.”

According to court records, Dabritz filed a breach of contract lawsuit in October against a real estate agent regarding the purchase of property in Ruth. When he took possession, an electrical generator engine that had been on the property was missing, his suit claims.