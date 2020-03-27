NHP trooper slain, suspect in custody

ELKO — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed during a confrontation early Friday morning near Ely.

“We are devastated to report that Sgt. Ben Jenkins was killed in the line of duty this morning,” NHP Northern Command stated. “He had stopped to assist a motorist on US-93 in the White Pine county area and was fatally struck by gunfire."

The motorist stole Jenkins’ uniform and fled the scene in Jenkins' patrol vehicle, the NHP reported. Following a search that lasted several hours, the suspect was located and taken into custody with the assistance of multiple agencies.

Jenkins, 47, was an Elko native who devoted his life to public service and to serving Nevadans. He began working for the Highway Patrol in March 2008 as a trooper in Jackpot and was promoted to sergeant in Elko in 2017.

Prior to NHP, he was a training officer for the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division, a crew supervisor for the Nevada Division of Forestry, an assistant fire chief for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and a veteran of both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

In 2011, Jenkins received the Nevada Department of Public Safety's highest honor, the Gold Medal of Valor, which is presented to officers who perform an extraordinary act of heroism.