NHP: Truck crashed prior to fatality on Interstate 80

ELKO – A truck driving on Interstate 80 crashed and blocked both travel lanes Friday night before it was struck by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, who was killed in the crash, has been identified as a man from Salt Lake City.

Nevada State Police responded to the crash on Interstate 80 about 12 miles west of Carlin at 11 p.m. May 27.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a Freightliner combination tractor with trailer commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on Interstate 80 in the right travel lane. The CMV was traveling too fast for the wet roadway conditions resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle,” NSP reported. “The CMV struck the left guardrail and was re-directed back across the travel lanes where it struck the right guardrail. The CMV partially jack-knifed, resulting in it blocking the shoulder and both travel lanes.”

Fatal crash closes I-80 west of Carlin overnight ELKO – A fatal crash on Interstate 80 closed the freeway overnight west of Emigrant Pass.

An Acura SUV was also traveling west on the Interstate in the right lane and approaching the crashed truck.

“The driver failed to decrease speed, resulting in the front left of the Acura striking the right rear of the CMV’s trailer,” stated NSP.

The driver of the Acura, 25-year-old Juan Alvarado-Martinez of Salt Lake City, did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining occupants of the Acura were transported for medical treatment. The truck driver was not injured.

I-80 closure planned night of June 18 for bridge demolition CARSON CITY – Interstate 80 between Battle Mountain and Carlin will be closed overnight on June 18 as the Nevada Department of Transportation …

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone who was a witness to this incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0