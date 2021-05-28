Nice holiday weekend, hot spell ahead

ELKO – Finally, decent weather for the weekend – and just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

“Memorial Day weekend looks to be warm and pleasant for most, but a weak upper level low developing off the California coast will give Central Nevada an isolated chance of thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday,” stated the National Weather Service.

Highs this weekend will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

No major weather systems are expected to arrive within the next week. Elko’s extended forecast calls for mostly clear skies and warming temperatures.

Highs could climb into the 90s by mid-week. The forecast high for Thursday is 95.

