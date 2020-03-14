Nighttime hike in Lamoille Canyon

ELKO — Enjoy a night hike in Lamoille Canyon, March 14, from 5 -7 p.m.

This family friendly program is free and open to everyone. Participants should meet at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Site.

Join in the fun of another guided night hike on the Lamoille Talbot trail overlooking Spring Creek and Lamoille. As you ascend the trail the moonlight view of the surrounding mountains and the valley floor is spectacular.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As always hot cocoa, campfire, marshmallows and fresh winter air will be provided. Come prepared for fun: Dress warmly in layers, waterproof hiking boots, bring a headlamp or flashlight, trekking poles, and water.

The program is sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management, Northeast Nevada Stewardship Group and, Friends of the Rubies.

For more information about the hike, and to sign-up for snowshoes, please call BLM Elko District Office at (775) 753-0200.

The Elko District Bureau of Land Management is located in Elko Nevada at 3900 E. Idaho Street. The Office is open daily, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0