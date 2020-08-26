Nine new virus cases in Elko County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Elko County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 10 recoveries. One patient remains hospitalized.

There are now 86 active cases in the county. Four of the new cases are in Elko and four in Spring Creek.

One new institutional case was reported, bringing the total number of institutional cases to 11. Most of them are in their 70s or older.

There have been 743 confirmed cases in Elko County since the outbreak began, and three deaths.

Neighboring Eureka County has seen five cases and zero deaths; Lander County 57 cases and one death; White Pine County 24 cases and one death; and Humboldt County 109 cases and four deaths.

Statewide there have been 66,413 cases and 1,230 deaths.