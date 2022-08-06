Nite at the Races slated Aug. 19

ELKO — Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, announces the return of its annual fundraiser, Nite at the Races at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Elko Conference Center.

Guests are invited to dust off their favorite derby attire for a thrilling evening of real race action, all for a great cause. The event combines the excitement of video horse racing with food and friends, all in a festive atmosphere. Guests can vote on each of the 10 races throughout the evening. Prizes, including a prize for the best derby attire, will be announced throughout the night. The event also features a silent auction offering exciting destination packages. Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple.

CIS of Northeastern Nevada supports children in grades K-12 across eight schools in Elko County, connecting them with vital resources. Students and families in Elko and the surrounding areas often face challenges in finding and accessing the services they need. CIS of Northeastern Nevada works with community partners to provide services and programs to help students stay in school and remain on track for graduation. From food to clothing, mental health services and academic supports, CIS does whatever it takes to remain All In For Kids.

For more information and to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, contact leslieg@cisnevada.org or 775-738-2783.