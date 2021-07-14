NNRDA regroups effort to boost the region’s economy

ELKO – A more holistic approach to economic development in Elko County is expected to follow this week’s separate workshops in Elko, Spring Creek and Jackpot.
Gathering for the first time in a year and a half, participants in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority effort are reexamining goals in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What’s the common denominator? What are the assets we can collectively utilize in order to move the needle?” said NNRDA Executive Director Sheldon Mudd.
For example, the goal of having better broadband access came into greater focus because of the pandemic, along with the challenges of working remotely.
“It seems like more people want to work from home, and in order to do that you have to have a good connection,” Mudd said. “So, if we can poise ourself in this area to have those kind of resources, I think we will be able to accommodate that desire.”
Warehousing and distribution is another key focus when looking at the future of economic development.
“A lot of these companies are trying to get their products closer to their consumer so they don’t have to rely on long logistical chains, and I think if we can capitalize on that -- have infrastructure in place – then I think we will be in pretty good shape moving forward,” Mudd said.
Separate workshops were held in Elko on Tuesday, Spring Creek on Wednesday, and Jackpot on Thursday. The plan is to get all three communities together in the near future.
The top four goals outlined in the 2019 workshops were better internet, reducing the percentage of residents living in poverty, commercial air service to Reno as well as Salt Lake City, and collaboration among Elko city, the county and Spring Creek.
New broadband projects are underway in Elko and Spring Creek but Mudd said the goal is to also include smaller communities in the region.
“We’re probably a couple years out from finding total solutions in those areas,” he said, “but once we do I think it’s going to enhance the overall quality of life and the workspaces for the individuals that choose to live in those communities.”
Income disparities are addressed in the second goal.
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the percentage of Elko County residents living below the poverty line increased from 8.8% to 11.5% over a recent five-year period – despite a fast-growing median household income. The percentage living in poverty varies from 4.7% in Spring Creek to 49.8% in Jackpot.
The necessary dedication of resources to address poverty, in some cases, “has delayed or outright forced the cancellation of major investment projects in critical areas needed in order to support different economic development efforts including area-wide and region-wide major infrastructure improvements,” stated participants according to a technical report compiled by the University of Nevada, Reno’s Center for Economic Development.
Air service has been a perennial problem in rural Nevada. In the past, subsidies have been used to attract flights between Elko and Reno.
Bringing Elko County’s population centers of Elko and Spring Creek into closer cooperation with remote communities like Jackpot will also involve addressing cultural divides.
In looking at the region’s cultural identity, the report states that several 2019 workshop participants “agreed that a slightly out-of-shape ‘John Wayne’ archetype is representative of the community culture and identity of both Jackpot and Spring Creek but that the person from Jackpot would be considerably more out-of-shape than the person from Spring Creek.”
“A person from both Jackpot and Spring Creek would almost surely be conservative in their political beliefs and this person would regularly wear a mix of blue jeans, boots, and some type of denim shirt,” the report adds.
The typical county resident would drive a white pickup truck that has high mileage but is well maintained. They would listen to country rock, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, as well as music that emphasizes pride in their community.
Workshop participants agreed that future economic prospects will continue to center around mining, agriculture and outdoor recreation/tourism, “But future economic development efforts can close key gaps in the value and supply chains of these existing industry and occupation sectors in order to create new employment opportunities …”