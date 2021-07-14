NNRDA regroups effort to boost the region’s economy

ELKO – A more holistic approach to economic development in Elko County is expected to follow this week’s separate workshops in Elko, Spring Creek and Jackpot.

Gathering for the first time in a year and a half, participants in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority effort are reexamining goals in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s the common denominator? What are the assets we can collectively utilize in order to move the needle?” said NNRDA Executive Director Sheldon Mudd.

For example, the goal of having better broadband access came into greater focus because of the pandemic, along with the challenges of working remotely.

“It seems like more people want to work from home, and in order to do that you have to have a good connection,” Mudd said. “So, if we can poise ourself in this area to have those kind of resources, I think we will be able to accommodate that desire.”

Warehousing and distribution is another key focus when looking at the future of economic development.