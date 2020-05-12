NNRH celebrates National Hospital Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is proud to join the American Hospital Association and healthcare organizations around the country in celebrating National Hospital Week, which is being observed May 10-15.

Each May, National Hospital Week provides an opportunity to honor the millions of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to taking care of people in their greatest times of need.

“As our community continues the fight against COVID-19, the pivotal role our healthcare workers play in the well-being of society is clearer than ever,” said Steve Simpson, chief executive officer of NNRH. “Their tireless efforts on the front lines of this disease and their commitment to quality care and patient safety year-round are critical to our mission of Making Communities Healthier. We proudly honor these heroes during National Hospital Week and commend their inspiring efforts to serve others.”

The hospital administration will be marking the observance by buying lunch for all NNRH employees throughout the week. Community members are encouraged to leave a special note of thanks for hospital employees at www.thankahealthcarehero.com.

“Elko County is a wonderful place to call home, and we are privileged to have a significant impact on its health and well-being,” Simpson remarked. “As we celebrate National Hospital Week amid unprecedented challenges this year and begin to look to the future, we are aware that healthcare – like other aspects of life – might look a little different. What will not change, though, is our mission and our commitment to this community. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our neighbors first, ensuring a safe place of care and a healthier community for us all.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0