NNRH eases visitor restrictions

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced today that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases.
The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance.
The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor per day, have been implemented effective immediately.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Steve Simpson, chief executive officer of NNRH. “We will continue to monitor the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for our patients. We feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors at this time.”
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments. Visitors must be 14 years of age or older, and they must pass a screening for symptoms of COVID-19. They will also be required to bring a mask with them to the hospital and wear it at all times while in the facility.
“It’s very important that visitors bring face coverings with them,” Simpson stated. “As we continue to conserve our PPE for staff and patients, we will not be able to provide masks for visitors. If you want to visit a patient in our hospital, then kindly bring your own mask with you.”
The hospital has designated visiting hours for inpatients between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Visitors are asked to enter through the Emergency Department where they will be screened and given a wristband. They will only be granted entry once per day.
“We realize that these visitor restrictions can be inconvenient,” Simpson remarked. “However, we hope folks understand we are taking these measures to help protect their loved ones who are patients. We know what an important role family and visitors play in the healing process. We’re very happy to once again welcome visitors in a safe and controlled manner.”
NNRH’s complete visitor policy can be found online at www.nnrhospital.com/visitors.
