NNRH eases visitor restrictions

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced today that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases.

The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance.

The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor per day, have been implemented effective immediately.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Steve Simpson, chief executive officer of NNRH. “We will continue to monitor the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for our patients. We feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors at this time.”

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments. Visitors must be 14 years of age or older, and they must pass a screening for symptoms of COVID-19. They will also be required to bring a mask with them to the hospital and wear it at all times while in the facility.