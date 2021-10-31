NNRH: No Covid deaths for first week in past 2 months

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital reported zero COVID-19 deaths over the past week, along with a drop in new hospitalizations and intensive care patients.

“Between the dates of Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, there were zero COVID-19 deaths at our hospital,” NNRH stated. “This is the first time in over two months we’ve been able to report this.”

Elko County’s latest report dated Oct. 28 lists no additional deaths over the past week, but the Nevada Health and Human Services website lists three.

NNRH said their number does not include any local residents who may have died at another hospital or elsewhere.

“Still, this statistic is cause for celebration,” the hospital stated.

The total number of new admissions for COVID-19 dropped from 19 last week to 15 this week, NNRH added. The number of COVID-positive patients requiring ICU care also decreased, from 13 to 11.

“Because of these trends, we were able to step down from the third level of our patient surge plan (Phase Red) to the second level (Phase Yellow). If these numbers continue to decrease, we are hopeful we’ll be able to loosen our visitor restrictions in the near future.”

The hospital continues to ask people to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community “by wearing a mask in public, maintaining physical distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and – above all – getting vaccinated.”

A list of nearby vaccination sites is posted at www.vaccines.gov.

Elko County lists 31.29% of total residents vaccinated; the statewide rate is 47.66%.

The county’s latest COVID dashboard lists 383 active cases, down from 454 a week ago.

The report lists 32 hospitalized county residents, up from 27 a week ago. The state’s report lists 10 hospitalizations for Elko County.

The county’s case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days remains high at 2,535. That compares with 793 in Carson City, 677 in Washoe County, and 465 in Clark County.

Elko’s test positivity remains above 20%. The county lists it at 21.2%, and the state lists it at 17.9%. The statewide test positivity rate stood at 6.8% on Oct. 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0