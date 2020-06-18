NNRH now offering COVID-19 antibody tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital announced it is offering serology testing to detect the potential presence of antibodies in people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The hospital laboratory now has the ability to conduct qualitative total antibody tests for any patient with a doctor’s order.

Antibodies are proteins created by an individual’s immune system in response to an infection. Antibody tests, also called serological tests, use blood serum to determine if an individual has been infected with a virus based on the presence or absence of these proteins.

Importantly, antibody tests do not confirm whether someone currently has the potential to spread COVID-19. Nor has it been proven that antibodies can protect someone from getting infected again or how long that protection may last.

“Antibody testing helps identify people who have been infected by the virus, which is particularly useful when it comes to detecting those who may have had COVID-19 but did not display symptoms,” said Alice Allen, chief nursing officer at NNRH.

COVID-19 antibody tests not only have the potential to aid the development of future patient treatments; they can also help determine the true rate of infection within a population.