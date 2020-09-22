NNRH offering free flu shots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — As part of its mission of making communities healthier, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is offering a free flu vaccine to anyone who needs one.

The drive-thru clinic will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at the NNRH parking lot, located at 2001 Errecart Blvd.

A time is reserved for seniors from 8-8:30 a.m., while the session available to all of the public will take place from 8:30 a.m. through noon, while supplies last.

The shots are available to anyone age 4 and older.

Please bring a canned item. While the shots are free, NNRH will be accepting non-perishable food items as donations to local food banks.

For your safety and the safety of the staff, please wear a face covering when windows are rolled down for the administering of the shots.

With questions, or for more information, call 748-2007.

