 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NNRH offering free flu shots
0 comments
alert top story

NNRH offering free flu shots

{{featured_button_text}}
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital logo

ELKO — As part of its mission of making communities healthier, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is offering a free flu vaccine to anyone who needs one.

The drive-thru clinic will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at the NNRH parking lot, located at 2001 Errecart Blvd.

A time is reserved for seniors from 8-8:30 a.m., while the session available to all of the public will take place from 8:30 a.m. through noon, while supplies last.

The shots are available to anyone age 4 and older.

Please bring a canned item. While the shots are free, NNRH will be accepting non-perishable food items as donations to local food banks.

For your safety and the safety of the staff, please wear a face covering when windows are rolled down for the administering of the shots.

With questions, or for more information, call 748-2007.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko prepares to open bars
Local

Elko prepares to open bars

ELKO – Bars that have been closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic are being allowed to open again, and Elko County of…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: “I hope President Trump gets a vaccine for (COVID-19)”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News