NNRH offering free flu shots

ELKO — As part of its mission of making communities healthier, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is offering a free flu vaccine to anyone who needs one.
The drive-thru clinic will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at the NNRH parking lot, located at 2001 Errecart Blvd.
A time is reserved for seniors from 8-8:30 a.m., while the session available to all of the public will take place from 8:30 a.m. through noon, while supplies last.
The shots are available to anyone age 4 and older.
Please bring a canned item. While the shots are free, NNRH will be accepting non-perishable food items as donations to local food banks.
For your safety and the safety of the staff, please wear a face covering when windows are rolled down for the administering of the shots.
With questions, or for more information, call 748-2007.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.