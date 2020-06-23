NNRH reimplements strict visitor restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — At NNRH, the health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. In light of the resurgence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have taken the following measures out of an abundance of caution.

Beginning June 24, 2020, we are reimplementing strict visitor restrictions, moving to a zero-visitor protocol and will continue to limit entry points to the hospital. Exceptions to this visitor protocol may include pediatric patients, obstetric patients and those receiving end-of-life care. Per CDC guidelines, everyone entering our facility will be screened for COVID-related symptoms.

“This was not an easy decision to make” stated NNRH CEO Steve Simpson. “We understand it can be disappointing to our patients and their families. However, at the end of the day patient and staff safety takes priority.”