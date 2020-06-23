NNRH reimplements strict visitor restrictions

ELKO — At NNRH, the health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. In light of the resurgence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have taken the following measures out of an abundance of caution.
Beginning June 24, 2020, we are reimplementing strict visitor restrictions, moving to a zero-visitor protocol and will continue to limit entry points to the hospital. Exceptions to this visitor protocol may include pediatric patients, obstetric patients and those receiving end-of-life care. Per CDC guidelines, everyone entering our facility will be screened for COVID-related symptoms.
“This was not an easy decision to make” stated NNRH CEO Steve Simpson. “We understand it can be disappointing to our patients and their families. However, at the end of the day patient and staff safety takes priority.”
Throughout the pandemic, NNRH has implemented protocols to mitigate risks inherent with the pandemic, such as masking requirements, visitor restrictions, and rigorous screening protocols. “We want to assure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” said Simpson. “We stand ready to serve you.”
For more information, please call the hospital at (775) 738-5151.
