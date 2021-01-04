NNRH welcomes first baby of 2021

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is ringing in 2021 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce, and measuring 20 inches, Payton Lower was born to Brielle and Aaron Lower at 8:53 a.m. on January 2nd.

The Elko County Cattlewomen presented the family with a gift basket filled with toys and supplies, along with a pair of baby-sized cowboy boots.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to congratulate them on their new arrival and wish them the best of luck,” said Charly Seal, a representative from the Cattlewomen. “We also wanted to support the businesses that supply our ranching families, so we shopped locally for the gifts in the basket.”

The NNRH Auxiliary also prepared a basket to welcome the new baby. Included were handmade booties and a blanket, as well as a check to help with further supplies.

“Every new baby is special, and we provide handmade bonnets for every infant born in our hospital,” said Auxiliary member Diane Longyear. “But there’s something wonderful about the first baby of the new year, especially this year. We all have high hopes for 2021, and this precious baby reminds us of the promise of new beginnings.”

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0