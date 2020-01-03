NNRH welcomes first baby of 2020

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is ringing in 2020 with the decade’s first bundle of joy.
Weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces, and measuring 20 inches, Jocelyn Roman was born to Melissa Serrano and Edgar Roman of Elko at 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 2.
The Elko County Cattlewomen presented the family with a gift basket filled with baby toys and books. Also included was a gift card to Walmart for any needed supplies.
The NNRH Auxiliary also prepared a gift basket to welcome the new arrival. Included were handmade booties and a blanket, as well as a check to help with supplies.
“We just wanted to help the family celebrate their new little one,” said Auxiliary member Chris McAnany. “We volunteer here at the hospital to help brighten the day of all the patients who come through the doors.”
Cinda Peurala, Director of Women’s and Newborn Services at NNRH, said the Obstetrics Department was pleased to welcome the “New Year’s Baby” along with each and every new infant.
“It is our privilege to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our newest and littlest community members,” Peurala said. “Our team of expert clinical staff is dedicated to ensuring that every patient has a positive, healthy experience during this special time.”
Peurala went on to state that NNRH is committed to providing high quality care close to home for new and expecting parents throughout the region. The NNRH Obstetrics Department offers a series of free prenatal classes and breastfeeding classes throughout the year. Those who are interested in attending may visit www.NNRHospital.com/class or call 775-748-2140.