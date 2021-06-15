 Skip to main content
NNYSA spring season ends with record enrollment
NNYSA spring season ends with record enrollment

ELKO – The Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association just wrapped up the spring 2021 season with over 1,200 registered players and 120 teams, this was their largest enrolled season yet.  

Children born in the year of 2007 through 2018 are encouraged to register for the upcoming 2021 fall season! Registration can be completed at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko now until Aug. 9. 

Running in both Elko and Spring Creek, the fall season will kick off late summer with practices starting Aug. 30 and the first game starting Sept. 11.

The season consist of weekly practices, games, and an end of season tournament. The league provides a fun and organized environment for players at every level of the game! 

Questions can be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko at 775-738-2759.

